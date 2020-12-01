I’m not saying that I’m upset with Bella Hadid, but I am saying I’d like an explanation. On Monday night, the model posted a series of photos on Instagram of herself showing off Michael Kors' Soho handbag, writing, "me myself and my @michaelkors Soho bag."

But it was her green halter dress that grabbed her followers' attention. One commenter wrote, "This dress tho. I need."

"I bought it online for $16.99 I'm gonna find the link for u," Hadid responded roughly 16 hours ago. (A Twitter user pointed out the exchange in a post that's now gone viral.)

Dear readers, we are still waiting on that link. It's a rare day that Hadid, the face of fashion brands like Dior, Moschino, Burberry, Mugler, and many more, wears a dress that the rest of us civilians can afford to cop.

It's fine. She's a busy woman who has managed to maintain her packed schedule of photo shoots and designer collaborations even in the face of a global pandemic. The fact that she had the time to respond to one of her thousands of comments is a gift in itself.

While the world patiently waits for Hadid to follow up on her promise, there are similar dresses available that may be able to fill the void, if only just for right now.

But Bella, if you're reading this, it’s time to drop the dress link.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.