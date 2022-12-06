Rita Ora’s Gills-Inspired Beauty Stole The Show At The British Fashion Awards

Fashion
See the best of the bold red carpet fashion and beauty looks from the evening.
On December 5, the British Fashion Council Fashion Awards were held at London’s Royal Albert Hall, where our favorite models and celebrities debuted avant-garde fashion and beauty looks alike. Bold colors, futuristic styles, and even platform heels dominated the event, hosted by actress and red carpet beauty, Jodie Turner-Smith. Tap ahead to see the best of the evening’s red carpet.
In Gucci, with hair by Marcia Lee and makeup by Sheika Daley .