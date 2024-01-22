PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 22: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fa...
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Rihanna, Zendaya, J.Lo & More Celebrity Sightings At The Spring Haute Couture Shows

Our favorite style stars brought it for the most avant-garde shows of the season.

Paris Haute Couture Fashion week has just begun and already it is a feast of exciting and memorable moments. Running from Jan. 22 - 25, Haute Couture week shows some of the most fabulous, over-the-top looks we see all year, from fashion houses like Chanel, Giambattista Valli, and Valentino. Kicking off the week are the highly-anticipated Schiaparelli and Dior shows, both of which attract some of the most in-demand style stars, giving them a chance to create their own fashion statements sitting in the front row.

Rihanna arrived to Dior’s runway show wearing and extra-tall baseball cap and reimagined puffer coat, meanwhile Zendaya was seen sporting long black hair and short bangs, looking like a goth bride at Schiaparelli. Jennifer Lopez was also in attendance at the Schiaparelli, wearing an oversized textured coat and sunglasses with built-in golden eyebrows. What’s clear is every celebrity is out to give us something to look at — and to talk about.

With many more shows still to come on the Parisian runways, there’s no doubt even more incredible A-lister sighting to come. Ahead, some of the best celebrity appearances (and looks) from Paris Haute Couture Fashion week. Keep checking back for more as the week continues.

Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Runway ShowJacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zendaya

Zendaya at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 runway showStephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 runway showMarc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 runway showMarc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Da'Vine Joy Randolph at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 runway showStephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Soo Joo Park

Soo Joo Park at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 runway showJacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 runway showStephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 runway showJacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sabrina Elba

Sabrina Elba at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 runway showStephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Kelly Rutherford

Kelly Rutherford at the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 runway showDave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Felicity Jones

Felicity Jones at the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 runway showDave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rihanna

Rihanna at the Dior Haute Couture runway showDave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki

Elizabeth Debicki at the Dior Haute Couture runway showDave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy

Anya Taylor-Joy at the Dior Haute Couture runway showDave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ali Wong

Ali Wong at the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 runway showJacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images