Rihanna, Zendaya, J.Lo & More Celebrity Sightings At The Spring Haute Couture Shows

Paris Haute Couture Fashion week has just begun and already it is a feast of exciting and memorable moments. Running from Jan. 22 - 25, Haute Couture week shows some of the most fabulous, over-the-top looks we see all year, from fashion houses like Chanel, Giambattista Valli, and Valentino. Kicking off the week are the highly-anticipated Schiaparelli and Dior shows, both of which attract some of the most in-demand style stars, giving them a chance to create their own fashion statements sitting in the front row.
Rihanna arrived to Dior’s runway show wearing and extra-tall baseball cap and reimagined puffer coat, meanwhile Zendaya was seen sporting long black hair and short bangs, looking like a goth bride at Schiaparelli. Jennifer Lopez was also in attendance at the Schiaparelli, wearing an oversized textured coat and sunglasses with built-in golden eyebrows. What’s clear is every celebrity is out to give us something to look at — and to talk about.
With many more shows still to come on the Parisian runways, there’s no doubt even more incredible A-lister sighting to come. Ahead, some of the best celebrity appearances (and looks) from Paris Haute Couture Fashion week. Keep checking back for more as the week continues.