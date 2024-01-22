Rihanna, Zendaya, J.Lo & More Celebrity Sightings At The Spring Haute Couture Shows

Paris Haute Couture Fashion week has just begun and already it is a feast of exciting and memorable moments. Running from Jan. 22 - 25, Haute Couture week shows some of the most fabulous, over-the-top looks we see all year, from fashion houses like Chanel, Giambattista Valli, and Valentino. Kicking off the week are the highly-anticipated Schiaparelli and Dior shows, both of which attract some of the most in-demand style stars, giving them a chance to create their own fashion statements sitting in the front row.

Rihanna arrived to Dior’s runway show wearing and extra-tall baseball cap and reimagined puffer coat, meanwhile Zendaya was seen sporting long black hair and short bangs, looking like a goth bride at Schiaparelli. Jennifer Lopez was also in attendance at the Schiaparelli, wearing an oversized textured coat and sunglasses with built-in golden eyebrows. What’s clear is every celebrity is out to give us something to look at — and to talk about.

With many more shows still to come on the Parisian runways, there’s no doubt even more incredible A-lister sighting to come. Ahead, some of the best celebrity appearances (and looks) from Paris Haute Couture Fashion week. Keep checking back for more as the week continues.

Hunter Schafer Hunter Schafer at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 Runway Show Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zendaya Zendaya at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 runway show Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 runway show Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Karlie Kloss Karlie Kloss at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 runway show Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Da'Vine Joy Randolph Da'Vine Joy Randolph at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 runway show Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Soo Joo Park Soo Joo Park at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 runway show Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 runway show Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Bella Thorne Bella Thorne at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 runway show Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sabrina Elba Sabrina Elba at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 runway show Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Kelly Rutherford Kelly Rutherford at the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 runway show Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Felicity Jones Felicity Jones at the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2024 runway show Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rihanna Rihanna at the Dior Haute Couture runway show Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Elizabeth Debicki Elizabeth Debicki at the Dior Haute Couture runway show Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Anya Taylor-Joy Anya Taylor-Joy at the Dior Haute Couture runway show Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images