Maria Bobila
Karwai Tang, ﻿Future Publishing, ﻿Astrid Stawiarz, ﻿ANGELA WEISS, ﻿Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Fashion

NYLON’s Favorite Red Carpet Looks Of 2021

Featuring Avril Lavigne, Lady Gaga, Zendaya, and more.

The red carpet came back in a big way in 2021. After a year of mostly at-home award ceremonies, digital fashion weeks, and nonexistent premieres, celebrities made sure to bring their best and boldest outfits at some of the most talked-about events. From Avril Lavigne at the 2021 MTV VMAs and Cardi B at Paris Fashion Week to Lady Gaga’s show-stopping House of Gucci premiere outfit in London, see NYLON’s favorite red carpet looks from 2021, ahead.

Avril Lavigne, 2021 MTV VMAs: “Honestly, this Area look from Avril Lavigne had the internet shook. The hot pink suited her so well and the cutout heart, too? Whew! I loved the exposed sparkly bralette and how she paired it with a matching crystal bag, it was truly one of the most memorable looks this year from none other than our pop-punk queen!” — India Roby, Fashion WriterAstrid Stawiarz/WireImage/Getty Images
fb
tw

Tap