NYLON’s Favorite Red Carpet Looks Of 2021

The red carpet came back in a big way in 2021. After a year of mostly at-home award ceremonies, digital fashion weeks, and nonexistent premieres, celebrities made sure to bring their best and boldest outfits at some of the most talked-about events. From Avril Lavigne at the 2021 MTV VMAs and Cardi B at Paris Fashion Week to Lady Gaga’s show-stopping House of Gucci premiere outfit in London, see NYLON’s favorite red carpet looks from 2021, ahead.