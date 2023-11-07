Considering that the CFDA Awards celebrate the top innovators in the American fashion industry, it’s perfectly reasonable to expect the white-carpet fashion to be top-tier. Thankfully, this year more than delivered with the likes of Chloë Sevigny, Anne Hathaway, Kim Kardashian, and Ayo Edebiri in attendance.

The star-studded event took place at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City, with Serena Williams taking home a fashion icon award. Catherine Holstein won the womenswear designer award for her work at Khaite and Willy Chavarria, who dressed Rauw Alejandro and Tokischa, won the menswear designer award. Diotima's Rachel Scott was the winning emerging designer of the evening.

With A-list celebrities in attendance alongside some of the best fashion designers in the business, it can be hard to choose favorites — but, we’ll try. Here are our picks for best dressed of the night.

Anne Hathaway Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images As the host of this year’s awards, Anne Hathaway arrived in a Ralph Lauren two-piece outfit hot off the Spring 2024 runway. She paired the denim corset and floor-sweeping denim skirt with Bulgari jewels.

Teyana Taylor Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images This year, Teyana Taylor wore Christopher John Rogers. A designer known for bold prints, the unexpected vinyl black ensemble still has Rogers’ signature touch with multicolored buttons.

Chloë Sevigny Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chloë Sevigny brought color to the white carpet with her ownyellow Christopher John Rogers dress, featuring a ruffled neckline. She styled the look with a red clutch and yellow strappy heels.

Coco Rocha Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Coco Rocha’s Christian Siriano dress gave us all the drama. With a wide-brim hat, a large baby pink ribbon train, and satin platforms, Rocha’s look was a lesson in accessorizing.

Rosario Dawson Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images There’s something about an ivory-white dress (even after Labor Day) and Dawson’s strapless number with matching magenta heels and lipstick was no exception.

Devon Lee Carlson Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Everyone’s favorite Los Angeles influencer Devon Lee Carlson opted for a velvet one-shoulder gown last night, from Balenciaga’s SS24 ready-to-wear collection, paired with an Edie Parker clutch.

Thom Browne Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Thom Browne continues to be the king of a perfectly tailored suit with this quilted skirt combination (his design, of course). The designer dressed Serena Williams, Emma Chamberlain, Lil Yachty, and Jordan Roth but also found the time to shine on his own.

Vanessa Hudgens Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images The former NYLON cover star arrived on the white carpet in a black Vera Wang dress. With a plunging sweetheart neckline, high slit, and sleek black opera gloves, the entire look was fit for a gothic wedding.

Tokischa Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Willy Chavarria definitely earned his award this year with Tokischa’s stunning black down, complete with large black flowers across her chest and opera-worthy hair.

Wisdom Kaye Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images We’re obsessed with TikTok star Wisdom Kaye’s Thom Browne handbag, worn to the awards with an oversized white coat and a leather skirt.

Emma Chamberlain Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Emma’s bandaged bustier column gown by Thom Browne, worn with a cropped tweed blazer, pumps, and a black hair bow, was chef’s kiss.

Rauw Alejandro Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images Rauw in a red Willy Chavarria suit was the collaboration we didn’t know we needed.

Lori Harvey Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lori Harvey always stuns, but last night’s Luar fur jacket — worn with one sleeve off of her shoulder and with a brown belt keeping it closed — was one for the books.