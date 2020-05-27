17 Stylish Flip-Flops You'll Want To Show Off In Public

Flip-flops. Shower shoes. Thongs. The shoe with many a nomenclature is back, but with a slight update from the days you slipped them on to go to the pool or beach. Summer 2020 is the time to embrace a couple of trends that haven’t been fully revisited since the early and mid-aughts: wedges and platforms, specifically in the style of the humble flip-flop.

Yes, heeled flip-flops are currently everywhere. Even if you convinced yourself you'd never step foot inside a wedge shoe again, there are luckily plenty of options that may be enough to convince you otherwise. From striped platforms and lucite wedges to a pair of (on sale!) printed Yeezys, these are all available and begging to see the sun while traveling on your feet.

The beauty of a literally elevated flip-flop is that they're an easy way to dress up a look without feeling overly formal, whereas the flat version is almost exclusively for lounging around the house, pool, or dorm room shower. Adding a platform or wedge transforms them into a socially acceptable (and very stylish) option to wear out in public.

Still not sold? We've sifted through the Internet to find some of the best and platform and wedge flip-flops for you to peruse and decide for yourself, below.