Gabrielle Prescod and Erika Harwood
Photo by Daniel Zuchnik / Getty Images

Fashion

17 Stylish Flip-Flops You'll Want To Show Off In Public

They're back and better than ever.

Flip-flops. Shower shoes. Thongs. The shoe with many a nomenclature is back, but with a slight update from the days you slipped them on to go to the pool or beach. Summer 2020 is the time to embrace a couple of trends that haven’t been fully revisited since the early and mid-aughts: wedges and platforms, specifically in the style of the humble flip-flop.

Yes, heeled flip-flops are currently everywhere. Even if you convinced yourself you'd never step foot inside a wedge shoe again, there are luckily plenty of options that may be enough to convince you otherwise. From striped platforms and lucite wedges to a pair of (on sale!) printed Yeezys, these are all available and begging to see the sun while traveling on your feet.

The beauty of a literally elevated flip-flop is that they're an easy way to dress up a look without feeling overly formal, whereas the flat version is almost exclusively for lounging around the house, pool, or dorm room shower. Adding a platform or wedge transforms them into a socially acceptable (and very stylish) option to wear out in public.

Still not sold? We've sifted through the Internet to find some of the best and platform and wedge flip-flops for you to peruse and decide for yourself, below.

Maryam Nassir Zadeh Talia Thong
FWRD

These black leather sandals will go with just about anything.

Pixi
YRU

The higher the platform, the closer to god.

By Far Theresa 40 Leather Wedge Sandal
Browns

If discomfort is a concern, this option from By Far is sure to be gentle on the feet.

Chunky Sports Sole Thong Sandals
Missguided

This chunky neon sandal is sure to stand out.

Yeezy 110 Wedge Thong Sandals
Farfetch

These metallic thongs from Yeezy are not only on-trend, but on sale.

Bonnie
Vagabond

For those looking for an elevated basic flip-flop, this one's for you.

Steve Madden Lulu Sandal
Revovle

The low lucite heel ensures both comfort and style.

Goldmine
Volatile

Spice up your wedge with a subtle croc print.

Public Desire Racy Mule
Superdown

If you like your lucite heels as high as possible, these clear-strap sandals will do the trick.

Allumette
Aldo

The embellished straps add some flare to these otherwise simple sandals from Aldo.

Crush Webbing Flip Flop
Rocket Dog

Embrace your former middle school style in this chunky black option from Rocket Dog.

platform thong flip flops
Moschino

If you're concerned about walking in a pair of platform flip-flops (fair), these Moschino thongs will lower the risk.

Capri
Shop-Pêche

Like walking on a green cloud.

Melissa Sandals
Melissa

Maybe you're still holding onto a similar pair from the '90s, but on the off chance you're not, here's a pair on sale.

snakeskin effect 110 wedge sandals
Yeezy

A slightly different version of the Yeezys, this time in a snake print.

Gizeh Platform Exquisite
Birkenstock

Your beloved Birks now come with a platform.

Theresa Leather Wedge
By Far

The square toe adds an extra bit of cool to these black wedges.