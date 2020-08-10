Betty stars Dede Lovelace And Ajani Russell can now add "Fenty short film" to their résumé. The two actors and Skate Kitchen members wore clothes from Fenty's 6-20 release while they skated around New York City for the clip, directed by Steven Mastorelli.

They both spoke to Teen Vogue about their respective styles, and how they vary when they're on or off the skateboard.

"My style has evolved and I find myself weaving in skateboarding attire with special accessories and sneakers," Lovelace said. "I don't want to mess up my clothes skating so I keep my good garments to stunt with at home for off days.”

Lovelace and Ajani also interviewed Rihanna about her vision for Fenty. As with everything else Rihanna does, there's no idea too big for the brand.

"My drive behind Fenty is my passion for the culture and knowing that it’s bigger than me! My hope is that my journey will inspire others to be aggressive about making their imagination a reality," she said. "It's more than dreaming, it's about that inner drive to execute and outperform. As a young black woman, I’ve always had to show up and show what the f*** I’m made of…that’s all I know."

Read the rest of the interview over at Teen Vogue and check out the short film, below.