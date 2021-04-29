Fashion
If there was an Oscar for best dressed...
Beyoncé as a back-up singer? It’s something you’d only be able to find in Dreamgirls. For the 2006 film, Bey embraced the retro fashions of the ‘60s and ‘70s for a performance that earned her a Golden Globe nomination. Get inspired by her style moments from the film ahead.
