Erika Harwood
Beyoncé in 2006's Dreamgirls.
David James/Dreamworks/Kobal/Shutterstock

Fashion

Private Icon: Beyoncé In Dreamgirls

If there was an Oscar for best dressed...

Beyoncé as a back-up singer? It’s something you’d only be able to find in Dreamgirls. For the 2006 film, Bey embraced the retro fashions of the ‘60s and ‘70s for a performance that earned her a Golden Globe nomination. Get inspired by her style moments from the film ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

fb
tw

Tap