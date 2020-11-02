Beyoncé Called For The Beyhive And Balmain Army To Vote

Beyoncé is rallying the Beyhive and Balmain army to get out and vote. Bey wore a full Balmain-printed look, save for the "I Voted" sticker on the brim of her hat and Biden-Harris face mask, in an Instagram post on Monday to encourage Texas voters to hit the polls.

"Come thru, Texas!" she captioned the Boomerang, adding the hashtag #VOTE.

Over the past few weeks there has been a surge in efforts from democrats to turn Texas blue for the upcoming election, with Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris making a campaign stop in the state on Friday. Now, the Biden-Harris campaign just got a big boost from perhaps the most famous Texan there is: Beyoncé.

For her official endorsement, Beyoncé wore the celebrity-favorite Balmain logo print. Kim Kardashian West, Jennifer Lopez, and Rosalía have all sported the Spring 2021 geometric motif over the last few months, with Kardashian West (and Rosalía) even wearing a matching face mask from the French house. The logo was introduced in the newest Balmain collection as designer Olivier Rousteing's reinvention of Pierre Balmain's PB print.

"We've recently updated and re-introduced Monsieur Balmain's PB pattern, which was inspired by his fascination with the intricate labyrinths of French Renaissance gardens," Rousteing said. "Our archives are filled with designs from the early '70s covered with variations of that motif. Updating those designs and aligning them with my own love for strong black-and-white graphics seemed particularly right for this moment."

Check out Beyoncé's voting look, below.