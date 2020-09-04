Erika Harwood
Beyoncé's Style Evolution, From DIY Costumes To Couture Gowns

A superstar and a fashion icon.

During the early days of Destiny's Child, Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, was responsible for making most of the group's costumes. They couldn't afford high-end clothes and designers refused to dress them. Decades later, designers are now clawing at the chance to dress the superstar and icon, whose rare red carpet appearances are full of show-stopping looks. Take a look at Beyoncé's fashion evolution ahead.

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

1998, Soul Train Awards

At the 1998 Soul Train Awards in coordinated looks with Destiny's Child.

