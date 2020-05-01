With summer just around the corner, we'll soon be swapping our cozy sweatsuits for shorts, and whether you like it or not, the bike shorts trend is back again.

The reason why this style is becoming a fashion staple for the warmer months is that bike shorts are easily one of the most versatile pieces you can have in your wardrobe. The sporty look first started to bubble up back in 2018, when Virgil Abloh took inspiration from Princess Diana's affinity towards the athleisure-leaning garment during the late '80s and early '90s, usually paired with now-nostalgic trends, like dad sneakers and thick socks.

Over the seasons, and now into the year 2020, bike shorts have come back in style with a whole new look. They're still a great option to work out in, but they're also a nice choice for lounging around and running errands. And thanks to a slew of designers and fashion brands, bike shorts have been repurposed for sartorial longevity — taken out of the athleisure world and dressed up in statement prints, mood-boosting colors, and stylish details.

Plus, according to our Instagram feeds, celebrities and influencers are making a strong case for the bike shorts trend. Luckily, the options are endless across the market, and the best part is that it's totally up to you on how you want to style them.

Below, we picked our favorite bike shorts to wear for the summer months and beyond.