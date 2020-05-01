Gabrielle Prescod

Fashion

The Bike Shorts Trend Is Back — Here Are 17 Pairs To Shop Now

The sporty style is becoming a versatile fashion staple for our summer wardrobe.

fb
tw

With summer just around the corner, we'll soon be swapping our cozy sweatsuits for shorts, and whether you like it or not, the bike shorts trend is back again.

The reason why this style is becoming a fashion staple for the warmer months is that bike shorts are easily one of the most versatile pieces you can have in your wardrobe. The sporty look first started to bubble up back in 2018, when Virgil Abloh took inspiration from Princess Diana's affinity towards the athleisure-leaning garment during the late '80s and early '90s, usually paired with now-nostalgic trends, like dad sneakers and thick socks.

Over the seasons, and now into the year 2020, bike shorts have come back in style with a whole new look. They're still a great option to work out in, but they're also a nice choice for lounging around and running errands. And thanks to a slew of designers and fashion brands, bike shorts have been repurposed for sartorial longevity — taken out of the athleisure world and dressed up in statement prints, mood-boosting colors, and stylish details.

Plus, according to our Instagram feeds, celebrities and influencers are making a strong case for the bike shorts trend. Luckily, the options are endless across the market, and the best part is that it's totally up to you on how you want to style them.

Below, we picked our favorite bike shorts to wear for the summer months and beyond.

Foundation Bodycon Bike Shorts
Alexander Wang

Alexander Wang is known for making effortlessly cool clothes and these bike shorts with a subtle logo is proof of that.

Soho Shorts
Staple & Hue

You can't go wrong with a classic color. These white bike shorts are a summer essential.

The Icy Leopard Bike Short
Good American

Leopard print has become increasingly popular among biker-short styles, and this is a good option to ease into that trend.

V Waist Biker Short
Year of Ours

This pair's V-shaped waist adds something that's a little different and unexpected to your bike shorts collection.

Bike Short
Area

These floral bike sorts are made for warm weather months, so get them now for as soon as we're out of quarantine.

Milan Biker Shorts
Cotton Citizen

Cotton Citizen has an amazing selection of tie-dye pieces and comfy sets. These bike shorts check both of those boxes and are a great addition to your personal tie-dye collection.

Reka Shorts
Bare

Made in Bali with bamboo, this loungewear staple from Australian brand Bare will have you looking and feeling great about your purchase.

Mailyn Knit Shorts
Superdown

These might be a little shorter than your conventional bike shorts but they're great for your work-from-home wardrobe.

French Cut Biker ShortA
Adem Selman

Adam Selman started making his sportswear line a few years ago and it nicely balances fashion and activewear.

Mira Knitted Biker Short
Cashmere In Love

Nothing is chicer than an all-cashmere, monochromatic look. Get these with the matching turtleneck for the ultimate cozy look.

3-Stripes Short Tights
Adidas x Universal Standard

Adidas and Universal Standard worked together to create a bike short that fits so well you won't have to worry about readjusting while you wear it.

Bolton Bike Short
Alix NYC

The textured detail on the sides of these Alix biker shorts is an interesting take on your classic black pair.

Atmosphere Short 7" Bike Shorts
Tna

If tie-dye isn't your thing, then these Tna bike shorts in a pretty pastel ombre design can make the same stylish statement.

High-Waisted PowerHold® Short 9"
Fabletics

These high-waisted hot pink bike shorts will spark joy every time you put them on. Trust us.

GapFit Blackout Biker Shorts
Gap

Gap’s athleisure line boasts performance-ready features, such as compression and moisture-wicking fabrics, and fashion-savvy designs, like the eye-catching “spacedye” pattern on these bike shorts.

GOwalk Bike Pocket Short
Skechers Apparel

These soft, minty-hued biker shorts had us at "side pockets."

Tour De France Short
Gil Rodriguez

Gil Rodriguez is made with ethical manufacturing and sustainability at its core, and these bike shorts are no exception.