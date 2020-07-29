If you were thinking and/or hoping that the Birkenstock hype would die down in 2020, I regret to inform you that that is absolutely not happening. According to the most recent 2020 Lyst Index released on Wednesday, Birkenstock sandals and Nike take the top spots for the hottest women's product and brand, respectively, among consumers. The new report from the global fashion search platform tracked the online shopping behaviors of more than nine million people (per month) from April through June.

The always classic Birkenstock Arizona double-strap sandal experienced a spike in searches by 225% (!) over the quarter, along with the under-$100 style being sold out at most retailers. While quarantine likely contributed to the comfy sandal's recent craze, fashion collaborations with Proenza Schouler, Valentino, and Rick Owens played a part in its increasing appeal, too.

As for Nike, its highest title for hottest brands is a first for Lyst, which always had a luxury brand, like Off-White or Gucci, since the start of its Index reports. The list's top 10 brands include:

Nike Off-White Gucci Balenciaga Prada Saint Laurent Versace Burberry Fendi Bottega Veneta

Nike moved up two spots from the last report for Q1 with a 75% increase in digital sales and a 106% increase in demand for its loungewear and activewear. Plus, Nike caught the attention of shoppers for pledging $40 million to organizations promoting social justice at the beginning of 2020's Black Lives Matter movement in early June.

In a surprise to very few, TikTok was a force in setting trends when it comes to online shopping, putting items like Cult Gaia's Serita dress and H&M's puff-sleeve dress on the map and pushing them onto the hottest items list for women. Ultimately, the influencers were able to maintain their influence even in a pandemic.

To read more from the latest Lyst Index Q2 2020 report, head over to Lyst's website, and see the full list of hottest women's products, below.