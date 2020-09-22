Hedi Slimane has selected his first ambassador for Celine and it is none other than Blackpink's Lisa. The designer and singer has been forming a relationship with the French fashion house over the past year, with Slimane photographing Lisa for the Celine Essentials campaign back in June.

"We are pleased to announce the continued collaboration of Celine with Lisa, who will represent the house as global ambassador," the brand said in an official announcement on Tuesday.

Lisa has been a fan of Celine for some time now, attending its runway shows in Paris and visiting the brand's high-end boutiques. The news of her new role with Celine comes just days after she announced another ambassador position with Bvlgari. Lisa is busy!

"To me, Celine is unrivaled, and Hedi Slimane has such a multifaceted talent — from clothing design to photography," Lisa said in response to her new fashion gig. "He creates this rare, incredible, and desirable world through his vision. I'm always inspired by his work. It’s truly an honor and pleasure to be able to work with Hedi as Celine's first ambassador."

Check out some of the photos of Lisa, shot by Slimane in Paris, below.

Photo by Hedi Slimane

Photo by Hedi Slimane