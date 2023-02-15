MENU
Nina Westervelt/WWD/Getty Images
Need to Know
At Brandon Maxwell, Bangles Are Back: 5 Things You Need to Know
Get ready to give your wrists a workout come fall.
by
Lauren McCarthy
7 hours ago
For fashion editors, NYFW usurps Valentine’s Day each year. Kicking off the day, Brandon Maxwell still found a way to celebrate, leaving a silver-foil wrapped box of chocolates on every guest’s seat.
Nothing like a Russell Stover breakfast!
Getty Images
Tap
Beauty
Entertainment
Culture
Fashion
Amplifying Our Voices
Nylon Nights
about
newsletter
archive
advertising
terms
privacy
DMCA
masthead
editorial standards
Careers
Your Privacy Options
FB
TW
IG
PT
YT
NYLON © 2023 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.