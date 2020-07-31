21 Brands & Shops That Upcycle Classic Sportswear Brands

Now that athleisure is a billion-dollar business, it can be hard to feel unique when you're stepping into the same sweatsuit and sneakers that half of Instagram is wearing. On the flip side, Instagram is also a treasure trove of accounts selling reworked sportswear into one-of-a-kind pieces to make you stand out on the timeline.

From corsets crafted out of zip-up hoodies and sweatpants to T-shirts and dresses made out of sneakers, there is something for anyone searching for unique and sustainable closet additions. The best part is that these upcycling brands are not only focused on sustainability, but inclusivity as well.

"I began creating samples made with my size in mind because I was my only model during the quarantine, and I could never find a corset that fit exactly the right way," Almost On Time designer Kayla Sade Famurewa told Fashionista in an interview from July. "I do have customers of all sizes and make custom corsets for all shapes and sizes. I plan to showcase my work on all sizes in the future."

Below, some of the best shops on Instagram to browse to find the best reworked sportswear-into-streetwear pieces.

Almost on Time

This brand reworks masculine athletic garments into feminine corsets. What a dream!

Frankie Collective Vintage

Available in a variety of different styles but these reworked race car shorts are our favorite.

LiFER

Retro vintage tees reimagined into babydoll dresses.

1XBlue

The creativity of these designs are on another level. Still can't believe this dress is made out of scarves!

JJ Vintage

JJ Vintage makes patchwork tanks out of upcycled Nike pieces.

ConColour

If you're into the utility trend then this is the brand for you. Another favorite: tank tops made from tie-dye Nike socks.

TONARI

A sustainable fashion brand offering upcycled Adidas, Champion, Nike, and more, that's inclusive for women in all sizes.

Cereal A

If regular ol' Nike is no longer working for you, this self-taught designer has reworked accessories you won't be able to find anywhere else.

FriskMeGood

Friskmegood is best known for its sneaker-based corsets, but the brand has some very cool upcycling matching sets, too.

Graci P

Who would've thought old and ripped sneakers could transform into T-shirts and dresses?

EB Denim

We love a nice pair of tailored jeans and EB Denim brings just that. Even Gigi Hadid is a fan.

D.I.Y. by Panida

Upcycled and handmade designs straight from Bangkok. Panida has a knack for bedazzling everything and we can't get enough of her boxing shorts.

Samaria Leah

For showstopping laced-up denim, look no further than Samaria Leah.

ANCUȚA SARCA

Nike sneakers are transformed into loafers, boots, and kitten heels.

Muse by Pablo

Muse by Pablo created a new way to rock your favorite jersey. Just think, reworked basketball jerseys converted into coordinating bikini tops and shorts.

Siam Circle

Known for their reworked denim and shorts, Siam Circle's mission is to make "waste look cool."

Streetwrk

For a set that's truly unique, Streetwrk creates its coordinated pieces from men's athletic wear.

RUA CARLOTA

Everything from this brand is handmade by Charlotte from used and deadstock materials.

Bryce Barnes

Bryce Barnes has introduced reworked and recycled rubber materials into his brand.

Olá Studio

Ola Studio provides a variety of services, but we have our eyes on a new collaboration with @lanimalco, which features bikinis made out of designer dresses.

Evanow Design

These handcrafted pieces by Cassandra Evanow are runway-worthy, and they've already garnered a celebrity following, including SZA, Kehlani, Keke Palmer, and more.