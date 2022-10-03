The Latest Lingerie-Inspired Runway Trend Is Wearing Bras As Shirts

Enjoy your shirts now, because come spring, you’re no longer going to need ‘em. That is, if you go by the runway offerings at every single stop during fashion month this season.

It’s not a new phenomenon per se, but let’s just call it yet another indication that trends, like history, just keep on repeating themselves.

It’s important to note that we’re hard-pressed to find many curves filling out these looks on the runways — an unfortunate return back to a less inclusive season and perhaps entire industry.

Still, there is no denying the staying power of the trend. Throw one over a shirt or under a blazer for a more modest look, or take a page from the runway and just go for it! If nothing else, at least it will make getting dressed in the morning easier.

Ahead, all the bras-as-shirts runway moments worth seeing (and perhaps even drawing future outfit inspo from).

Vaquera Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Christian Dior Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Burberry Tim Whitby/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Benetton Marco Mantovani/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Saint Laurent Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Etro Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Tom Ford Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Ester Manas Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ester Manas

Dolce & Gabbana Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bally Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Givenchy Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

Isabel Marant Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Monot Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

Elie Saab Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images