The Latest Lingerie-Inspired Runway Trend Is Wearing Bras As Shirts

If the Spring 2023 runways are any indication, we’ll be ditching proper shirting as soon as it’s warm again.

Enjoy your shirts now, because come spring, you’re no longer going to need ‘em. That is, if you go by the runway offerings at every single stop during fashion month this season.

It’s not a new phenomenon per se, but let’s just call it yet another indication that trends, like history, just keep on repeating themselves.

It’s important to note that we’re hard-pressed to find many curves filling out these looks on the runways — an unfortunate return back to a less inclusive season and perhaps entire industry.

Still, there is no denying the staying power of the trend. Throw one over a shirt or under a blazer for a more modest look, or take a page from the runway and just go for it! If nothing else, at least it will make getting dressed in the morning easier.

Ahead, all the bras-as-shirts runway moments worth seeing (and perhaps even drawing future outfit inspo from).

Vaquera

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Christian Dior

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Burberry

Tim Whitby/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Benetton

Marco Mantovani/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Saint Laurent

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Etro

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Tom Ford

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Ester Manas

Peter White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ester Manas

Dolce & Gabbana

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Bally

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Givenchy

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

Isabel Marant

Estrop/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Monot

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

Elie Saab

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Messika

Kristy Sparow/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images