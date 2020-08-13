The youth of 2020 may know Britney Spears as the blonde woman who crushes it on Instagram, but for those of us who grew up with early-2000s Britney, she is so much more: an international pop star, fashion icon, and the inventor of low-rise jeans. Britney Spears, and I can't stress this enough, was everything. In case you need proof or just a little reminder, take a look back at her best fashion moments through the years.