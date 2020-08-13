Fashion
From head-to-toe denim to fur stoles and everything in between.
The youth of 2020 may know Britney Spears as the blonde woman who crushes it on Instagram, but for those of us who grew up with early-2000s Britney, she is so much more: an international pop star, fashion icon, and the inventor of low-rise jeans. Britney Spears, and I can't stress this enough, was everything. In case you need proof or just a little reminder, take a look back at her best fashion moments through the years.
Keeping it cute and simple in a strappy dress at the 1999 American Music Awards