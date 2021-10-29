Welcome to NYLON’s Buffy Week, where we dive into the enduring impact of ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ and celebrate Sunnydale’s finest. Check back all week for a look into the show’s lasting legacy on culture, from fashion to music, and everything in between.

Vampires may have had that whole romantic goth look down for centuries, but the girl who slays them is an eternal style icon of her own. In the almost 25 years since the Buffy the Vampire Slayer show debuted, there have been countless thinkpieces, Tumblrs, and Instagram accounts paying homage to Buffy’s (Sarah Michelle Gellar) kick-ass style. Buffy pulled off everything she wore, from all leather everything to preppy pastel cardigan sets. She proved she was the Chosen One in both skills and style.