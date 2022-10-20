Burberry Gets In The Game With New Minecraft Collaboration

Building and exploring just got a bit more fashionable.

Burberry announced Thursday that it is partnering wildly popular video game Minecraft on a collaboration that is designed, according to a release, to immerse fans and players in both a digital and real-life experience that merges the two beloved brands.

This marks the first time the British fashion house is collaborating with a game, and will include in-game experiences and an out-of-game capsule collection, with pieces like a scarf and hooded sweatshirt that draw from the game’s signature block imagery and Burberry’s classic check pattern.

“The Burberry x Minecraft in-game adventure is a fast-paced journey into the unknown that allows the player to explore four treacherous domains,” the website reads. “Featuring 15 downloadable skins based on fashion, fantasy and adventure, the game reimagines journeys into nature through the power of adventure.”

The London-based output follows brands like Lacoste, AAPE, and Uniqlo, which have all collaborated with the game — and with good reason. It is, after all, played by millions of people each month.

Both the capsule collection and the in-game experiences launch on Nov. 1, with the collection becoming available both online and in Burberry stores.

Check out pieces from the capsule collection below. To learn more, click here.

Courtesy of Burberry