Bvlgari has teamed up with Ambush’s Yoon Ahn on a very special (and very cool) capsule collection. Serpenti Through the Eyes of Ambush, a line of limited-edition handbags and accessories, includes a shoulder bag, belt bag, and minaudière designed by Ahn.

"For this capsule collection, I wanted to express the bold and contemporary character of Serpenti," Ahn said in an official statement. "Snakes are wondrous and fascinating creatures of nature but with Bvlgari they also became a symbol of glamour in constant evolution. Natural beauty meets human creation, all guided by a contemporary aesthetic."

In addition to her role at Ambush, Ahn also serves as the designer for Dior Homme Jewelry. Kanye West, Bella Hadid, A$AP Rocky, and more modern-day tastemakers are all fans of hers.

"I might look a certain way on social media. I'm a girl, at the end of the day, and I like to have long weaves and wear lipstick, but I make sure I work my ass off, and my results are there," she told SSENSE in an interview from 2019. "Everything in life is a balance. Especially as a creator, you need to lead with results."

Bella Hadid, Xio Wen, and Ellen Rosa model Ahn's latest designs for the new Bvlgari campaign, shot by Tyler Mitchell. Check out the photos, below.

Photo by Tyler Mitchell

