Cara Delevingne's Style Evolution, From Hippie Headbands To Couture

She's always been willing to try out a trend.

Cara Delevingne has been serving looks on the runway for a decade now, but what about her style when she's off-duty? Turns out, that's also good. While some of her choices may not make sense to us now (black tights under a mini dress, we're looking at you), they were certainly on-point at the time. Here, a look back at Delevingne's always-styling fashion evolution.

2010, Remember Me premiere

Tights under your strapless dress was, in fact, an acceptable look in the year 2010.

