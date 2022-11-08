Underwear Was the Centerpiece of Julia Fox’s CFDA Fashion Awards Look

On November 7, The CFDA Fashion Awards were held at Casa Cipriani in New York City, honoring the best of American fashion design. For the innovative design-forward event, stars took to the white carpet eager to show off their most exciting looks. As usual, all eyes were on Julia Fox as she wowed in an all black Valerievi dress which prominently displayed her underwear decorated with rosettes.

Ahead, more of the best dressed celebrities from the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards.