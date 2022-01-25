The Best Street Style Looks At Chanel’s Spring 2022 Couture Show

Fashion
Pearls, bags, and double-C logos galore.
At Couture Week in Paris, Chanel presented its Spring 2022 couture show with brand ambassador Charlotte Casiraghi on horseback, a geometric-inspired runway set by French artist Xavier Veilhan, and music by Sébastien Tellier.
As for the clothes, Creative Director Virginie Viard wanted to juxtapose the venue’s structured setting with clothes that had “great lightness and a lot of freshness,” according to the show notes. “Ethereal dresses that float as if suspended. Lots of flounces, fringes, macramé, bright lace, iridescent tweeds, colorful jeweled buttons.”