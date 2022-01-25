Maria Bobila
Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fashion

The Best Street Style Looks At Chanel’s Spring 2022 Couture Show

Pearls, bags, and double-C logos galore.

At Couture Week in Paris, Chanel presented its Spring 2022 couture show with brand ambassador Charlotte Casiraghi on horseback, a geometric-inspired runway set by French artist Xavier Veilhan, and music by Sébastien Tellier.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images

As for the clothes, Creative Director Virginie Viard wanted to juxtapose the venue’s structured setting with clothes that had “great lightness and a lot of freshness,” according to the show notes. “Ethereal dresses that float as if suspended. Lots of flounces, fringes, macramé, bright lace, iridescent tweeds, colorful jeweled buttons.”

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images
