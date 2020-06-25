Erika Harwood
Summer's Checkerboard Print Trend Will Make You Forget About Gingham

Gingham who? I don't know her.

Nothing says summer quite like a dress that looks like a picnic tablecloth. While gingham print will always be a go-to style, it doesn't always bring that needed thrill when it comes to warm-weather dressing. Considering Summer 2020 is already off to a, uh, cursed start, it definitely could not hurt to spice up your print game this season.

Enter the checkerboard print, the not-so-distant, slightly cooler cousin to gingham. The one that took you to see R-rated movies when you were 12. We love her.

While Vans seemed to have a monopoly on the print for years, more and more brands are venturing into the territory (though Vans is always a solid option for a good print). The geometric motif was first considered an alternative to plaid last fall, and its popularity continues to surge as the weather gets warmer. From tanks and blouses to sundresses and tube tops, checkerboard print is available on just about every item of clothing needed to fill a summer wardrobe.

So if you're looking to add some extra flare to your closet that doesn't involve stripes or florals, look to this summer's favorite (and very Instagram-friendly) print. Below, we've rounded up some of the best to get you started, and you just might never look back.

