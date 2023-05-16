Chloé and Teva Are Releasing The Sandal of the Summer

Picking a summer sandal that can take you from the beach to grabbing drinks with friends can be difficult. Some look good but aren’t comfortable for long walks, and others don’t look good but will take you from A to B to C without a blister in sight. Today, Chloé x Teva has announced a collection that may answer our prayers.

The Chloé x Teva collection will reimagine Teva’s iconic silhouettes, the Hurricane XLT2 and Hurricane XLT2 Ampsole, with classic and playful recycled straps emblazoned with the Chloé logo. The new sandals are made from a 50% recycled rubber outsole, coming in two styles. The Chloé x Teva Hurricane XLT2 Ampsole will come in two colorways: multicolor pink and black-white. The design features hand-tied ribbons inspired by festival bracelets an option for the next Coachella, perhaps? The perfect summer sandal will come with the price tag of $575, however.

Chloé x Teva

The second design, Chloé x Teva Hurricane XLT2, comes in thenatural white. “Designed to facilitate freedom of movement and exploration, our new Chloé x Teva Hurricane XLT2 is embellished with the fashion house’s distinctive whipstitching,” Chloé shared in a press release. The sport sandal was designed with lower-impact materials including straps made from 100% REPREVE® recycled polyester and will retail for $490.

Just last week, Chloé also announced that the brand has teamed up with ERES to create a collection of swimwear and accessories, available now. To complete your summer wardrobe, The Chloé x Teva collection will be available starting May 19th and onwards at Chloé Boutiques, Chloé’s website, and Teva’s website.