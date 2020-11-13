Since partnering with Chrome Hearts for the first time in 2017, Bella Hadid is teaming up with the Los Angeles-based luxury brand again to drop a collection of tie-dye tees for charity.

Back in March, the model spent most of her time in quarantine taking on the popular fashion DIY trend, as she hand-dyed one-of-a-kind Chrome Hearts shirts from her 2019 collaboration at home. Hadid originally had the idea to sell her creations and donate the proceeds towards those in need, and now her plan has come to fruition.

"Can't believe this is finally happening... Had an idea 8 months ago and I can't wait to share it with you... New @chromeheartsofficial and @feedingamerica More info coming TOMORROW!" wrote Hadid in an Instagram post on Friday. "Limited time, all made by me. I love you guys so much it hurts. Follow @chromeheartsxbella for updates!!!!!"

"Bella has been a part of the Chrome Hearts family, not just as a model, but as a contributor of her energies towards a better world," said co-owner and designer Laurie Lynn Stark in an official statement. "We're incredibly proud to be supporting Feeding America during these challenging times. One world, one peace."

The collection of tees come in three different styles — a baby tee, short sleeve tee, and long-sleeve tee — and will go for $260 with all proceeds going towards Feeding America. The very limited supply (49 pieces total) will be available on Chrome Hearts' newly launched website on Saturday, Nov. 14, at 9 a.m. PST for one day only, so we suggest setting several alarms to make your purchase in time.

See what Hadid-designed tees to expect from Chrome Hearts in the photos, below.

Courtesy of Chrome Hearts

Courtesy of Chrome Hearts

Courtesy of Chrome Hearts