12 Chunky Chain Jewelry Pieces To Add To Your Collection Now

Necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and more.

For a while now Cuban link chains were one of the most sought-after jewelry trends of 2020. From your favorite "It" girls to artists and musicians, it seemed like everyone was flaunting a super iced-out version around their neck. The popular thick-and-heavy style has made way for a lot of chunky chain necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and more to come back into the spotlight, adding another staple to your favorite jewelry collection.

From early-aughts Tiffany & Co. charm necklaces to diamond-encrusted bracelets, wearing chunky chain jewelry has been an eye-catching trend for quite some time. Last year, we saw many variations of bold links and statement chain pieces rule the runways from designers like Brandon Maxwell to Saint Laurent. Not to mention the Bottega Veneta's signature chain handbag, which quickly became one of the buzziest fashion items on the market. Its easy-to-notice aesthetic certainly inspired our recent fascination with the similar jewelry style.

Everything from gold clunky links to subtle chain drop earrings, we've rounded up 12 different chunky chain jewelry pieces to add to your wardrobe this season.

Posh Earrings
Jordan Road

With every other link encrusted, these chain inspired earrings are sure to turn heads.

Chunky Gem Choker
Short & Suite

This chunky choker features a Swarovski Gem in the center and has an adorable key clasp detail.

CELINE CURB LINK BRACELET
Lili Claspe

This curb chain bracelet is great for an "ice me out" look on a budget.

Laura Lombardi Luisa gold-plated necklace
Net-a-Porter

This Laura Lombardi necklace gives all the Juicy early 2000's vibes you need.

Mega Chain Necklace
Free People

You get two fabulous jewelry trends in one: chunky chains and two-toned, what's not to love?

Iced Cross Bracelet
VibeSZN

Elevate your chunky bracelet with an iced out gothic style cross.

Eliou Rudy Earrings
ShopBop

These link style drop earrings offer a chunky look with every other link interlocked.

CXC Bridle Bracelet
Nogama Jewelry

You can add some texture to the chunky chain trend with this bracelet.

lucy williams gold t-bar chunky chain necklace
Missoma

Next to a cute chunky chain, adding a t-bar detail makes the trend super chic.

Slick Anklet
Lace by Tanaya

Because your ankle's need love too, and with this super chunky chain it'll look good over any socks with a pair of your favorite sneakers.

Cirque Bracelet
Mounser

This chain link bracelet is made with three different size's of chains all interlocked to add an even more chunky feel to it.

Double Oval Link Chain
Mejuri

This oval link chain sits right at the collar bone making it a great statement piece by itself or even better for layering.