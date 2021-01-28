For a while now Cuban link chains were one of the most sought-after jewelry trends of 2020. From your favorite "It" girls to artists and musicians, it seemed like everyone was flaunting a super iced-out version around their neck. The popular thick-and-heavy style has made way for a lot of chunky chain necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and more to come back into the spotlight, adding another staple to your favorite jewelry collection.

From early-aughts Tiffany & Co. charm necklaces to diamond-encrusted bracelets, wearing chunky chain jewelry has been an eye-catching trend for quite some time. Last year, we saw many variations of bold links and statement chain pieces rule the runways from designers like Brandon Maxwell to Saint Laurent. Not to mention the Bottega Veneta's signature chain handbag, which quickly became one of the buzziest fashion items on the market. Its easy-to-notice aesthetic certainly inspired our recent fascination with the similar jewelry style.

Everything from gold clunky links to subtle chain drop earrings, we've rounded up 12 different chunky chain jewelry pieces to add to your wardrobe this season.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.