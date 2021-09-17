Getting Ready With Yung Miami For Marcell Von Berlin’s Debut Runway Show

While New York Fashion Week has officially come to a close, City Girls’ Yung Miami was back to sitting front row on Thursday night. This time, she traveled to the opposite coast and attended Marcell Von Berlin’s debut runway show in Los Angeles. The brand’s newest collection featured a bright array of apparel, accessories, and footwear that pay homage to ‘80s-era power dressing. Models, including Slick Woods, showed off suit jackets with sharp shoulder pads and eveningwear in exaggerated silhouettes in a variety of bold colors and textures.

“The Spring 2022 collection is a lot about shape, silhouettes, and volume,” said Marcell Pustul, te Polish-born, L.A.-based (and Berlin-adjacent) designer behind Marcell Von Berlin, in an official statement. “I was inspired one of the most eclectic decades in fashion. From shoulder pads, power suits, puffy sleeves and high-waisted jeans — my old favorites are back again.”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While the show had everything our suiting dreams could imagine, it was the star-studded front row (and an opening performance from Tommy Genesis) that also caught our full attention, from NYLON cover star Rickey Thompson and Sofia Reyes to, of course, one of our favorite City Girls, Yung Miami, who recently attended the Moschino and LaQuan Smith shows at New York Fashion Week.

Plus, with numerous shows and campaigns under her belt, the rapper tells NYLON that she’s ready for more when it comes to the fashion world. “The show was everything. I loved the collection from head to toe and I’m obsessed with Marcell,” says Yung Miami. “I’m so excited to work with him in the future and I’d love to walk in the show next year.” (Currently manifesting her place on the catwalk next season.)

While getting ready for Marcell Von Berlin’s Spring 2022, the City Girls rapper took NYLON behind the scenes while prepping for the show and sitting front row. Read on for more.