Coach turned to its closest, personal celebrity friends for its Coach Forever Season 2 presentation, which debuted on Tuesday morning as part of the CFDA's first-ever American Collections Calendar.

Stuart Vevers tapped Jennifer Lopez, Michael B. Jordan, Kaia Gerber, Paloma Elsesser, Megan Thee Stallion, Kiko Mizuhara, Cole Sprouse, Hari Nef, Rickey Thompson, Wisdom Kaye, Kim Gordon (and her daughter Coco), KJ Apa, Bob the Drag Queen, and more (more!) to model the new collection. And because that wasn't enough, Blondie did the music.

The actual showcase of the clothes was introduced with the brand's own "Coach TV," a mashup of pop culture references and parodies starring Vevers' famous pals: Megan playing her own version of Regina George from Mean Girls, Thompson naturally playing an infomercial host, and Sprouse getting a bit too comfortable with Coach's new Pillow Tabby bag.

“I have always loved exploring the intersection of fashion and pop culture at Coach,” said Vevers in an official statement. “I am excited to bring my latest vision for the house to life via ‘Coach TV.’ I wanted both the collection and the presentation to make sense and resonate in these unique times and I am excited to share both in a way that I hope will entertain and inspire.”

Check out the Coach Forever Season Two film, as well as some of the collection imagery, captured around the world by fashion photographer Juergen Teller, below. You can also shop a few new pieces on Coach's website now.

Juergen Teller

