Ambiance at Coach Fall 2023 Ready To Wear Fashion Show at Park Avenue Armory on February 13, 2023 in...
Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

Fashion

Coach Meets Cruel Intentions: 5 things you need to know

Dark academia was alive and well at the Fall 2023 runway show.

  1. Held at the Park Avenue Armory, the show traipsed through several rooms draped in moody velvets — very late night at the library at a Northeastern private school.
The runwayGiovanni Giannoni/WWD/Getty Images
