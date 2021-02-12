Fashion
She was one of the first Black models to walk for major fashion houses.
In an industry known for being slow to inclusivity while treating models' ages as expiration dates, Coco Mitchell is the under-the-radar model who dominated runways in the '90s, and is still going strong decades later. Ahead, find out how she swept the industry flawlessly.
Mitchell arrived upon the fashion industry somewhat serendipitously. In 1977, she was a teacher at an elementary Catholic school, making only $227 biweekly, when she was scouted on the streets of New York by top modeling agent and executive Eileen Ford.