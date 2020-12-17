Cole Sprouse is going back to his Disney roots for the latest Coach campaign. The American heritage brand tapped the Riverdale star, along with Kaia Gerber, Kōki, Xiao Wen Ju, and Myles O'Neal to model its new Disney Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring collection.

"Sometimes the best design comes from the most unlikely juxtapositions, and I can’t think of a cultural clash that brings me more joy than Mickey Mouse and Keith Haring," said Coach Creative Director Stuart Vevers in an official statement. "Ahead of its time when it was first made, this art feels so timely today as we can celebrate and appreciate the diverse work of great creators whoever they may be, without social boundaries. As my collections over the years have shown, I love Disney and I love Keith Haring, so this collaboration makes for my ultimate treat."

The new collection includes leather bags topped with Mickey's ears, and a shearling jacket, totes, and sweatshirts printed with Haring's illustrations of Mickey Mouse, including his "Andy Mouse" image, a pop art take on Mickey and fellow artist Andy Warhol.

Coach joins a slew of other fashion and lifestyle brands that have created special releases featuring the Disney Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring collaboration, including Levi's, Swatch, Zara, Uniqlo, Stance, Corkcicle, Casetify, Popsocket, Li-Ning, Max Bone, and more. The collections will be rolling out through March 2021.

Check out the exclusive images and video of Sprouse and the rest of the Coach x Disney Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring campaign, below. Shop the new collection on Coach's website and in stores on Saturday, Dec. 26.

Cole Sprouse for Coach's Disney Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring campaign © 2020 Alessandro Simonetti MICKEY MOUSE CHARACTER – TM & © Disney KEITH HARING ARTWORK – © Keith Haring Foundation

Cole Sprouse for Coach's Disney Mickey Mouse x Keith Haring Campaign © 2020 Alessandro Simonetti MICKEY MOUSE CHARACTER – TM & © Disney KEITH HARING ARTWORK – © Keith Haring Foundation

Cole Sprouse © 2020 Alessandro Simonetti MICKEY MOUSE CHARACTER – TM & © Disney KEITH HARING ARTWORK – © Keith Haring Foundation

Kaia Gerber © 2020 Alessandro Simonetti MICKEY MOUSE CHARACTER – TM & © Disney KEITH HARING ARTWORK – © Keith Haring Foundation

Koki © 2020 Alessandro Simonetti MICKEY MOUSE CHARACTER – TM & © Disney KEITH HARING ARTWORK – © Keith Haring Foundation

Myles O'Neal © 2020 Alessandro Simonetti MICKEY MOUSE CHARACTER – TM & © Disney KEITH HARING ARTWORK – © Keith Haring Foundation