Fresh off the debut of Collina Strada's Spring 2021 digital presentation during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, designer Hillary Taymour is celebrating her "Change Is Cute" collection with an auction of 11 limited-edition T-shirts in collaboration with illustrator Sean-Kierre Lyons.

Taymour worked with Lyons on the drawings and visuals for the recent collection and short film, after the designer discovered their work on Instagram. A portion of proceeds (70%) from the shirts' auctions will go to G.L.I.T.S., an organization that works to provide support and fundamental needs to trans sex workers, and the remainder will go towards Lyons. Each shirt came from the Kantamanto Market in Accra, Ghana, and was tie-dyed with turmeric and hibiscus, while Lyons' signature colorful designs and characters explore Black folklore and the Black American experience.

In the past, Taymour has eschewed labeling her brand as "sustainable," but her ongoing mission is to be as socially and environmentally conscious as possible in her clothes and presentations. Her latest collection is proof of that: For Spring 2021, Taymour reimagined her brand's classic styles in new prints and fabrics that live within a world that champions "inclusiveness and joy," according to the virtual show's notes.

Plus, the auction is just another example of Collina Strada's social activism as a fashion brand. The T-shirts are already open for bidding, starting at $150 on Collina Strada's website, and will end in one week on Sept. 23 at 11:59 pm ET.

Check out all of the shirts available for auction, below.

