6 Emerging Designers To Know From Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall 2022

Founded in 2020 after the designer graduated from Beckman’s College of Design in Stockholm, Sweden, Jade Cropper places an emphasis on inclusivity and recycled materials. “I want to enhance and explore what fashion can make you feel in terms of identity,” she explains. “This is in combination with a very solution-orientated approach. I am often given all the material for free; fabric that’s supposed to be thrown away. Its actual shapes and forms are what guide me in my design process.”

Cropper is often inspired by her grandmother, who she says lived as a free soul and independent thinker. Her pieces represent a modern take on the bodycon trend, with sheer fabrics that embrace the wearer’s curves, or feminine slinky dresses. “Everything is done by hand in my Stockholm studio, using only what already exists and a lot of recycled material,” she adds. “I am happy to be a part of a new generation whose approach to representation and diversity, in all its forms, is non-negotiable.”