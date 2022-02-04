Vittorio Zunino Celotto/WireImage/Getty Images
6 Emerging Designers To Know From Copenhagen Fashion Week Fall 2022
Meet Jade Cropper, Kerne.milk, and more.
Each season, Copenhagen Fashion Week brings forward an explosion of color, prints, patterns and fun silhouettes to add to your wardrobe rotation. Over the years, the Danish capital has become one of the best fashion cities to watch for emerging designers, too. While most people know Copenhagen for home-grown brands like Ganni or Stine Goya, there’s a whole hub of young names experimenting with knitwear, focusing on sustainability, and upcycling clothes in new, creative ways.
As the Fall 2022 shows come to a close after a mix of digital showcases and live shows, meet six new names to know from Copenhagen Fashion Week.