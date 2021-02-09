The Cutout Top Is Spring's Best Instagram-Worthy Trend

If you’re sorting through which trends are worth investing for spring, then don’t overlook this Instagram-worthy style: cutout tops. Although the wardrobe choice may sound intimidating, designers are recreating this trend in fresh and contemporary ways beyond the usual stigma. These minimal yet revealing details are a welcome departure from the tight and slinky cutouts of past, making them both stylishly unexpected and actually wearable.

This time around, designers stuck to neutral tones and simple fabrics while letting these eccentric cutouts do the talking this season. Some inventive iterations from the Spring 2021 runways included geometric neckline cutouts from Chloé, shoulder-skin details from Khaite, and asymmetrical midriff slashes from Brandon Maxwell. While some designs boasted maximal cutouts with holes and netting, this particular trend is best on its own as a spotlighted detail on a knit dress or a simple top.

In the form of thin, ribbed knitwear and light cotton tanks, cutout tops can easily be integrated into your spring wardrobe in a number of ways: Pair them with jeans and loafers or under a midi slip dress with sneakers for a perfect in-between-seasons 'fit.

As you pull together your capsule wardrobe for spring, keep the cutout tops we chose, below, on your high-priority wishlist.

