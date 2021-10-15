Jacquelyn Greenfield
Dakota Johnson’s Style Evolution Involves A Lot Of Gucci

From Hollywood darling to fashion muse.

Dakota Johnson has been applauded as the “Girl Next Door” since she was a teen. Now one of the most recognizable actresses across the globe, Johnson has transformed from Hollywood darling into a fashion muse (and longtime Gucci ambassador) on the red carpet.

Up ahead, tap through to see Dakota Johnson’s best red carpet fashion moments over the years.

2004, Teen Vogue Young Hollywood Party

For one of Johnson’s first solo red carpet moments she wore a black mini handkerchief dress with beaded jewelry and low electric blue mules.

