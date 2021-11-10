The 17 Best Bottega Veneta Red Carpet Moments From Daniel Lee

After three years, Daniel Lee and Bottega Veneta have agreed to part ways. Over the course of his tenure, the now-former creative director put the luxury brand back on the fashion map with coveted “It” accessories, a strong celebrity following, and a newfound relevancy within the industry and beyond.

Though Bottega Veneta was often spotted across fit pics, the street style crowd during fashion month, and paparazzi shots, its presence on the red carpet started to gain the most traction in 2021. From BTS to Rihanna, see the best Bottega Veneta red carpet moments from Daniel Lee over the years, ahead.