See their best red carpet moments.
Demi Lovato has been a part of our lives more than a decade, coming onto the Hollywood scene in the early aughts. Since then, they’ve truly been through it all: from Disney kid to teen actor to superstar singer and activist. The same transformation goes for their red carpet looks, too. Ahead, we gathered Lovato’s best fashion moments so far.
Lovato wore a silver sequin off-the-shoulder mini dress with black strappy heels for one of their first red carpets.