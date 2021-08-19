Jacquelyn Greenfield
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Demi Lovato attends the 2021 iHeartRadio Musi...
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fashion

Demi Lovato’s Style Evolution, From Mini Dresses To Bold Suits And Ballgowns

See their best red carpet moments.

Demi Lovato has been a part of our lives more than a decade, coming onto the Hollywood scene in the early aughts. Since then, they’ve truly been through it all: from Disney kid to teen actor to superstar singer and activist. The same transformation goes for their red carpet looks, too. Ahead, we gathered Lovato’s best fashion moments so far.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2008, Camp Rock Premiere

Lovato wore a silver sequin off-the-shoulder mini dress with black strappy heels for one of their first red carpets.

fb
tw

Tap