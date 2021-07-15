Fashion
You’re going to want to recreate them all.
If there is one girl group to truly define the style of early 2000s, it’s Destiny’s Child. The quad-turned-trio set the standard for cool, fabulous, and independent women with some serious outfits to match. (And the R&B group were masters of the matching wardrobe, too.) Up ahead, we gathered some of the group’s most iconic Y2K fashion moments of all time.
Kelly Rowland, Farrah Franklin, Beyoncé Knowles, and Michelle Williams wearing embellished white-and-beige outfits.