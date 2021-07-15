Jacquelyn Greenfield
Destiny's Child during "MTV Icon: Janet Jackson" at Sony Studios in Culver City, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)
Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

The Most Y2K Fashion Looks From Destiny’s Child

You’re going to want to recreate them all.

If there is one girl group to truly define the style of early 2000s, it’s Destiny’s Child. The quad-turned-trio set the standard for cool, fabulous, and independent women with some serious outfits to match. (And the R&B group were masters of the matching wardrobe, too.) Up ahead, we gathered some of the group’s most iconic Y2K fashion moments of all time.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

2000, Grammy Awards

Kelly Rowland, Farrah Franklin, Beyoncé Knowles, and Michelle Williams wearing embellished white-and-beige outfits.

