Behold, The Dior Birkenstock

Fashion
The coziest collab of 2022 so far.
Men’s Fashion Week Paris is in full swing and Dior presented its Fall 2022 collection with an exciting collaboration. For the first time ever, the fashion house is partnering with Birkenstock as an homage to Christian Dior’s passion for gardening and the luxury brand’s 75th anniversary.
Men’s artistic director Kim Jones revamped two of Birkenstock’s classic styles — the “Tokio” mule and “Milano” sandal — with soft suede and felt, industrial buckles, floral embroidery, and more. See the Dior by Birkenstock mules and sandals in more detail, ahead.