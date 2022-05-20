The Best-Dressed Celebrities At Dior Men’s Spring 2023 Show

Fashion
A few famous faces sat front row to see the latest collection from Kim Jones and guest designer ERL.
Dior Men’s presented its Spring 2023 collection with a destination runway show in Los Angeles’ Venice Beach on Thursday night. Creative director Kim Jones teamed up with emerging designer ERL to create a capsule line that mixes California style with French couture. The result? Puffer suit jackets, chunky skate shoes, statement knits, baggy denim, and more.
Of course, being in Los Angeles, plenty of famous faces sat front row to witness the latest collection, including Jaden Smith, Christina Aguilera, and Tony Hawk, among many others. See the best-dressed celebrities at the Dior Men’s Spring 2023 show, ahead.