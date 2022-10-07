Doja Cat Dominated Street Style This Fashion Month

“I really believe in being who you want to be and not what you know the world needs you to be.”

That quote, delivered by Breakthrough Fashion Icon award winner Doja Cat at the Daily Front Row Fashion Awards, pretty much sums up the rapper’s approach to getting dressed this Fashion Month.

It started in New York, when she took advantage of a recently shaved head to step out in wild (and wildly good) glam, alongside a killer string of outfits. There were tiny eyebrows, futuristic, 360-degree makeup looks, and larger than life suiting.

She kept the theme going in Paris, arriving at shows in full face makeup — white with blue contouring at Monot, and a full blown gold moment at A.W.A.K.E Mode. The clothing looks were put together thanks in part to stylist Brett Alan Nelson, who has been at Doja’s side all month long.

Honestly, everyone needs to be taking a page out of her book. She was one of a few people willing to take big swings, and as a result genuinely seemed to be really having fun this season. Which is the point, no?

Ahead, a look at Doja Cat’s best looks from Spring 2023 Fashion Month.

