Your Spring Wardrobe Needs A Dose Of Dopamine

The weather is getting warmer, festival season is underway, and you probably have a weekend getaway penciled into your calendar. The arrival of spring has all of us making moves, and that calls for a necessary wardrobe revamp, too.

If there’s anything that will get you out of the winter doldrums, it’s a heavy dose of dopamine dressing. Adding pops of color, interesting textures or silhouettes, and statement jewelry will instantly boost your look and your mood.

Inspired by Anitta’s cover shoot for NYLON’s Music Issue, we gathered up the exact pieces (and some similar recommendations) that she wore for you to channel dopamine dressing this season, below.

