Your Spring Wardrobe Needs A Dose Of Dopamine

The weather is getting warmer, festival season is underway, and you probably have a weekend getaway penciled into your calendar. The arrival of spring has all of us making moves, and that calls for a necessary wardrobe revamp, too.

If there’s anything that will get you out of the winter doldrums, it’s a heavy dose of dopamine dressing. Adding pops of color, interesting textures or silhouettes, and statement jewelry will instantly boost your look and your mood.

Inspired by Anitta’s cover shoot for NYLON’s Music Issue, we gathered up the exact pieces (and some similar recommendations) that she wore for you to channel dopamine dressing this season, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Feather Stole
David Koma

Swap your florals for feathers this spring. David Koma turns the soft embellishment into a party-top must-have.

Feather Trim Mini Skirt
David Koma

And dress up the season’s mini-skirt trend with some feather trim.

Cadie Pump
Vince Camuto

A pop of pink is always a good idea for any outfit.

Gold Vermeil Collar
Completedworks

If bold colors aren’t your thing, try statement jewelry instead. This collar necklace has a cool handmade look to it.

Tropos Earrings
Uncommon Matters

Sculptural, chunky earrings are a fun alternative to a classic pair of hoops.

Strapless Textured Ribbon Tulle Dress with High Slit
Christian Siriano

Textured details and a high slit turn this LBD into a standout piece.

High Block-Heel Sandals
Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini

It’s all about platform footwear right now. Go big or go home.

Omega Opera Glove
Elissa Poppy

The easiest way to add drama to your look? Slip on some opera gloves.

Aldrin Bone White Earrings
State Property

These swirly, diamond-studded earrings are an instant mood booster.

Pleated Crêpe Gown
Balenciaga

A bright yellow dress can easily brighten one’s day. Even better: It’s Balenciaga.

Tanzee Bone
Steve Madden

A pair of thigh-high boots will always bring a good time.

Face Your Fears Earrings
L'Enchanteur

These artsy earrings are a conversation-starter at your next party.

Runaway Rebel Faux Fur Coat
dELiA*s by Dolls Kill

The life of the party? This hot pink faux fur coat.

Tavira Earrings
Ben-Amun

These earrings are so unique, you’ll want to wear them with everything.

Metallic Knit Crop Top
JW Anderson

Upgrade your knitwear collection with this sparkling metallic number.

Flared Mini Skirt
JW Anderson

This sculptural mini skirt is bound to turn heads.

Diamond Halo Teardrop Eye Finger Ring
Maria Tash

A diamond-studded ring that’s stylishly surreal, complete with a dainty teardrop detail, too.

Big Sleeve Top
Melitta Baumeister

Dopamine dressing doesn’t always have to do with color palette. Sometimes the easiest style trick is a fun silhouette, like this top’s big, bold sleeves.

Perfect Kiss 105 Pump
Aquazzura

A pair of pumps that channel a disco ball? Yes, please.

Pop Heart Bow Fringe Earrings Multi
Betsey Johnson

These bow-shaped earrings with colorful accents and fringe are so festive.

Short Dress
Dishy

A fun mini dress with fringe that you can wear to any party, from the beach to the club.

Calfskin Buckle Platform Mule Sandals
Roger Vivier

Consider these your a treat for your feet.

Angled Chunky Small Hoop Earrings
Madewell

Alternate your hoop selection with this square-shaped chunky style.

Wave Statement Necklace
Joanna Laura Constantine

This collar necklace with a handmade feel will add a creative touch to any outfit