Dua Lipa & Versace Are Co-Designing A Collection

Dua Lipa has worn Versace for a number of major red carpet events (including last year’s Grammy’s) and street-style moments, proving herself a loyal lover of the brand. On Thursday, it was announced that the singer will soon be a co-designer for the brand, teaming up with Donatella Versace to collaborate on the Versace High Summer “La Vacanza” women’s collection. With this, Lipa is following in the footsteps of the likes of Kim Jones and Christopher Kane.

Dua and Donatella posted a joint post on Instagram announcing the news. “We are excited to announce the Versace ‘La Vacanza’ women’s collection, which we have co-designed,” the caption read. The collection will be revealed in Cannes, France, on Tuesday, May 23, and then available in-store and on the Versace website immediately following the show.

In an Instagram post from Versace, Dua says she was “absolutely thrilled” to have co-designed the collection. “[Donatella] and I have formed such a strong bond over the years, and I’m so grateful for the support I’ve received from her and the whole team since the very beginning of my career,” she says. “For her to give me the honor of co-designing this collection and letting all my summer inspirations go wild has been a dream.”

In the same post, Donatella gushed over Dua Lipa, calling her “strong, fearless, and free,” and saying that her creative vision is exceptional. “I have always been inspired by a collaborative design process. Working with Dua on this collection has been very exciting and I love the dynamic between us,” Donatella says. “Summer is a magical time. We will capture this feeling and the colors of that time of the year with a truly special and intimate fashion show in Cannes.”