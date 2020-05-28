Eckhaus Latta Launches Sneakers With UGG

UGG slippers and boots have become a preferred footwear choice during the pandemic, with many people relying on the most comfortable items while staying at home. Eckhaus Latta designers, Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta, didn't predict this when they teamed up with the California brand, but the timing of the collaboration's release — their second for the footwear brand — has worked out better than expected.

The new Eckhaus Latta x UGG collection introduces some unexpected styles, including strappy heels and sneakers.

"Honestly, I was a little nervous about some of the shoes at the beginning of the pandemic," Latta told The Cut. "Like, who's going to buy five-inch platforms when we're all told to be at home? But now, I really want a pair. I'm ready to dress up at home."

The two designers have been working on opposite coasts during the pandemic. Although it's presented new challenges for them, they're making it work.

"Emotionally, this has been insane, but we haven't wanted the company to have to go under that duress," said Latta. "It's about slowing down and taking each day as it comes."

The Eckhaus Latta x UGG collection, which ranges in price from $350 to $475, is available at ugg.com and eckhauslatta.com. Check out the new launch's campaign images, below.

Courtesy of Eckhaus Latta x Ugg

Courtesy of Eckhaus Latta x Ugg