Elizabeth Olsen’s Sisters — Mary-Kate & Ashley — Made Her 2021 Emmys Look

Elizabeth Olsen arrived on the 2021 Emmys red carpet wearing a look designed by her very own sisters, Mary-Kate and Ashley, and their luxury brand The Row, along with statement earrings from Chopard. Olsen, who is styled by Elizabeth Stewart, is nominated for her first-ever Emmy Award, Lead Actress in a Limited/Anthology/Movie, for her starring role in WandaVision — one of 23 (!) nominations for the Disney+ original series.

Olsen seems to be The Row’s biggest fan — after all, her older siblings did name a fashion line (Elizabeth & James) after her. “I do think that they have such a strong point of view,” Olsen told Elle.com in an interview from 2018. “And they make such beautiful tailored clothes and timeless pieces, and I just feel lucky that I get to borrow it all the time.”

Olsen has been spotted in The Row a number of times since its launch in 2006, especially during promotional tours for her movies. Back in 2016, Olsen wore a white suit from the brand to the 2016 Independent Spirit Awards, and gray plaid coat and black trousers from the brand while promoting The Avengers: Age of Ultron in 2015. At the 2011 Cannes Film Festival for the Martha Marcy May Marlene photocall, she wore a runway look from The Row’s Fall 2011 collection, as well.

See Elizabeth Olsen wearing The Row at the 2021 Emmys, below.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images