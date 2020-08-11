Clothing subscription services are on the rise, and brands are getting in on the action. Eloquii is the latest with its launch of Eloquii Unlimited, offering dresses, tops, bottoms, and jackets for rental.

Though the fashion industry has made some headway in offering better styles in extended sizing, many women are still unable to find clothes they like that actually fit. According to a survey done by Eloquii, 80% of women sizes 14-28 see a clothing subscription service as the best way to find their size in clothing they actually want to wear.

Eloquii Unlimited has a flat fee of $79 a month and offers customers to pick what they want from the brand’s selection. Each box also comes with four new pieces, which they can keep or exchange for new options at no additional cost. Customers are also able to purchase the items they end up really loving at a discount. The brand is also taking extensive health procedures to make sure the clothing is properly sanitized before being rented out again.

For a limited time, you can try out Eloquii Unlimited free for one month. Head over to the brand’s website to get started, and check out some of Eloquii's styles below.

