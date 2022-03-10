‘80s Power Ballads Inspired EM On Holiday’s New Denim Launch

On Repeat is a music series where NYLON asks our favorite creatives — designers, artists, and more — about the songs they can't stop playing while they work. You're going to want to add these to your playlists and streaming platforms ASAP.

EM On Holiday, formerly known as Holiday The Label, is expanding into a new category just in time for festival season. The Australian fashion line known for its Instagram-friendly statement prints launched denim on Thursday, March 10, with two styles of jeans for you to add to your spring wardrobe.

“For our denim collection, it was about bringing something very classic into a brand that is normally more prints and color-based,” designer and founder Emma Mulholland tells NYLON. The debut collection includes a jeans-version of the brand’s popular “Kokomo” pant, which comes in an indigo wash. The vintage-inspired straight-leg silhouette is made from organic cotton and features two pockets in the front. There’s also “Vacation,” a high-waisted, wide-leg style and your more traditional jean version with EM On Holiday’s signature smiley-faced flower embroidered on one of the back pockets.

With any new collection, music always plays a major role in Mulholland’s inspiration. “It definitely can affect the mood,” she says. “While designing our denim, we were playing a lot of classic rock and ‘80s power ballads. I’ve always been inspired by the ‘80s and ‘90s, and love the music and music videos from this time.”

Photos Courtesy of EM On Holiday

Ahead, Mulholland shares the songs that have inspired her work recently for NYLON’s latest edition of “On Repeat.”

“Pleasure And Pain” - Divinyls

“This song is how I have felt a lot over the past couple of years! Such an amazing song by a super iconic Australian band.”

“Williams Blood” - Grace Jones

“This song has been heavily on rotation. I’m sure everyone in the studio is sick of it, but it’s got such a smooth sound that only Grace Jones has. She has such incredible style and is someone we always have in the back of our minds.”

“Crystal” - New Order

“One of my favorite New Order songs. I often go a year or two without listening to it, and then it will pop up on a playlist and I’ll start playing it again. I’ve always loved this album cover by Peter Saville, so simple and cool, which I kept in mind with the denim launch.”

“Spinning Away” - Brian Eno, John Cale

“When I play this I feel like I’m on a tropical holiday sipping on a Mai Tai, so it’s helpful for those days when you are stuck in the studio late and need a bit of a pep up.”

“Drink Before The War” - Sinéad O’Conner

“I heard this on Euphoria and I was surprised I had never heard it before — such a powerful track. A lot of songs from Euphoria made it onto our playlists this year.”

“Paradise” - Sade

“When I’m thinking about classic, cool style there isn’t anyone that has more than Sade Adu. We listen to ‘Paradise’ a lot.”

“Don’t Tell Me” - Madonna

“Nothing raises the mood on a Friday (or a Monday) quite like Madonna. What a catalog — I do love this Y2K moment and the film clip is amazing, too.”

See more of EM On Holiday’s denim collection, below, and pre-order the new launch online now.