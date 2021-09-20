The 13 Best-Dressed Celebrities At The 2021 Emmys

After last year’s virtual ceremony, it’s no surprise that the 2021 Emmys returned with an in-person live event and a buzzing, high-fashion red carpet along with it. From Michaela Coel in custom neon Christopher John Rogers to Beanie Feldstein in a Brandon Maxwell cocktail dress straight off of New York Fashion Week’s Spring 2022 runway, see which celebrities from the 2021 Emmys red carpet made the best-dressed list.