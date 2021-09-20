Maria Bobila
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Michaela Coel attends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards
Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fashion

The 13 Best-Dressed Celebrities At The 2021 Emmys

From Michaela Coel in Christopher John Rogers to Beanie Feldstein in Brandon Maxwell.

After last year’s virtual ceremony, it’s no surprise that the 2021 Emmys returned with an in-person live event and a buzzing, high-fashion red carpet along with it. From Michaela Coel in custom neon Christopher John Rogers to Beanie Feldstein in a Brandon Maxwell cocktail dress straight off of New York Fashion Week’s Spring 2022 runway, see which celebrities from the 2021 Emmys red carpet made the best-dressed list.

Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Aidy Bryant

Wearing custom Simone Rocha and Stuart Weitzman shoes.

