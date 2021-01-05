Fashion
That fancy nap dress is about to come in handy.
The world is now obsessed with Bridgerton. It's the Netflix series that has everything: British accents, hot people, drama, Julie Andrews' voice, and, of course, some very good fashion moments. If you've been dying to recreate the show's Regency-era style, please see ahead.
